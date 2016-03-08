Sarri reveals one thing Benitez ‘never did' in Italy as Rafa slams doubtful ref calls
27 August at 12:10Rafa Benitez and Maurizio Sarri had only met twice in Serie A before yesterday’s Newcastle-Chelsea won by the Blues for 2-1 (CLICK HERE FOR FULL REACTIONS).
Talking in press conference at the end of the game, Sarri said: “In Italy I’ve never seen Rafa play with five defenders. They were very solid and it was difficult for us. We needed patience and move the ball fast.”
Benitez, on the other hand, was not happy for how Newcastle conceded: “Against these teams you can lose for many reasons: a fantastic cross, a great shot outside the box….but we conceded one with a doubtful penalty and another one with a free kick that was also doubtful, you have to be disappointed after so much effort.”
The Spaniard was also asked why his side don’t have an offensive mentality: “When I was at Liverpool I was offensive, at Napoli I was offensive. With Newcastle I have to manage a bit, we are in the Premier League. As I said before: you have what you have.”
