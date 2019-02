Serie A: Atalanta vs Milan 1-3, as Piatek shined yet again for the rossoneri

PLAYER RATINGS:

AC Milan took on Atalanta tonight as this was a big game for both sides. The rossoneri come into this one in 4th place where as Atalanta came into the game in 5th place in the Italian Serie A standings. Freuler gave Atalanta the lead in the 33rd minute of the first half but Polish star Krzysztof Piatek tied things up at one just before half-time with a great individual goal ( view so here ). Hakan Calhanoglu has been struggling of late but he finally scored his first Serie A goal of the season early in the second half to give the rossoneri the lead. This was a very important goal for both himself and Milan ( view the goal here ). Piatek was at it again as he made it 1-3 for Milan moments later off a corner kick. Milan held on as they earned a crucial 3 points in the race for UCL football. View our Calciomercato.com player ratings bellow right here: