Serie A: Atalanta vs Milan 1-3, as Piatek shined yet again for the rossoneri
16 February at 22:50AC Milan took on Atalanta tonight as this was a big game for both sides. The rossoneri come into this one in 4th place where as Atalanta came into the game in 5th place in the Italian Serie A standings. Freuler gave Atalanta the lead in the 33rd minute of the first half but Polish star Krzysztof Piatek tied things up at one just before half-time with a great individual goal (view so here). Hakan Calhanoglu has been struggling of late but he finally scored his first Serie A goal of the season early in the second half to give the rossoneri the lead. This was a very important goal for both himself and Milan (view the goal here). Piatek was at it again as he made it 1-3 for Milan moments later off a corner kick. Milan held on as they earned a crucial 3 points in the race for UCL football. View our Calciomercato.com player ratings bellow right here:
PLAYER RATINGS:
Atalanta: Berisha 5; Toloi 6, Palomino 6, Djimsiti 5.5; Hateboer 5.5, De Roon 5.5, Freuler 7, Castagne 6; Ilicic 6.5, Gomez 5; Duvan Zapata 5.5.
Milan: Donnarumma 6; Calabria 6, Musacchio 6, Romagnoli 6.5, Rodriguez 6; Kessie 5.5, Bakayoko 6.5, Paquetà 6.5; Suso 5.5, Piatek 8.5, Calhanoglu 7.5.
