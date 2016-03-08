Serie A: Atalanta vs Milan 1-3, as Piatek shined yet again for the rossoneri

piatek, milan, saluta, pubblico, 2018/19
16 February at 22:50
AC Milan took on Atalanta tonight as this was a big game for both sides. The rossoneri come into this one in 4th place where as Atalanta came into the game in 5th place in the Italian Serie A standings. Freuler gave Atalanta the lead in the 33rd minute of the first half but Polish star Krzysztof Piatek tied things up at one just before half-time with a great individual goal (view so here). Hakan Calhanoglu has been struggling of late but he finally scored his first Serie A goal of the season early in the second half to give the rossoneri the lead. This was a very important goal for both himself and Milan (view the goal here). Piatek was at it again as he made it 1-3 for Milan moments later off a corner kick. Milan held on as they earned a crucial 3 points in the race for UCL football. View our Calciomercato.com player ratings bellow right here: 

PLAYER RATINGS:

Atalanta: Berisha 5; Toloi 6, Palomino 6, Djimsiti 5.5; Hateboer 5.5, De Roon 5.5, Freuler 7, Castagne 6; Ilicic 6.5, Gomez 5; Duvan Zapata 5.5.

Milan: Donnarumma 6; Calabria 6, Musacchio 6, Romagnoli 6.5, Rodriguez 6; Kessie 5.5, Bakayoko 6.5, Paquetà 6.5; Suso 5.5, Piatek 8.5, Calhanoglu 7.5.

You can view all of the action of this Atalanta-Milan game right here

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Atalanta
Milan
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.