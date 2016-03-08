Top 10 news of the day: Di Francesco signs Roma extension, Juve + PSG in for Kante
19 June at 00:05It has been a busy day on and off the pitch. Sweden, Belgium and England all picked up wins and big moves took place in the transfer market.
1-Di Francesco extends Roma contract
AS Roma fans will be delighted today as the club confirmed that head coach Eusebio Di Francesco has signed a contract extension, keeping him at the capital until 2020.
A statement on Roma’s official website read: “AS Roma are delighted to announce that head coach Eusebio Di Francesco has signed a new contract with the club.”
2-Juve and PSG in for Kante
The latest reports today indicated that Juventus and PSG will do battle for Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante. Juventus are rumoured to be offering less than Chelsea’s €70m valuation, however PSG are looking to offload several players to free up the financial movement to pay Chelsea what they want.
3- Gattuso targets Ceballos and Renato Sanches for Milan
AC Milan head coach Gennaro Gattuso is looking for ways to strengthen his midfield and according to reports, his attention has turned to Real Madrid’s Dani Ceballos and Bayern Munich’s Renato Sanches.
Sanches has disappointed since moving to Bayern and Gattuso’s Milan could be a way for him to get back to his top form.
