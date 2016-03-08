Top 10 news of the day: Man Utd and Juve's done deals
It has been a busy day on the transfer market with some big news revealed so here is CalcioMercato.com's top 10 news of the day. Official deals and exciting news, today has been a blast.
HERE ARE THE TOP 3 NEWS OF THE DAY:
1- Official: Manchester United complete signing of 60 million euros star :
Manchester United have completed the signing of Brazilian midfielder Fred. The 25-year-old is currently on International duty in Russia where he aims to lift the World Cup with Brazil in July.
2- Official: Juve sign Emre Can from Liverpool :
Juventus have confirmed they have completed the signing of Emre Can on a free transfer. The midfielder was released by Liverpool after his contract expired following the end of the last season.
3- Milan: Thomas Ricketts has interest in the club:
Thomas Ricketts, who is the majority shareholder of the Chicago Cubs as well as being the executive chief and chairman of the Chicago Incapital bank, has interest in acquiring AC Milan. According to Forbes, he has a 2+ billion net worth as the Ricketts family are certainly financially sound. Ricketts has interest in the rossoneri club as talks are ongoing.
