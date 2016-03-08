What's behind Dybala's words on his future at Juve: Man United and Atletico alerted
24 May at 21:30Paulo Dybala's future is still uncertain despite the departure of Massimiliano Allegri. If the Italian tactician had stayed at Juve, La Joya would have asked to leave the club. His future at the Allianz Stadium, however, is still not certain.
"I want to stay but it doesn't depend on me only. The club must make decisions together with the new manager". The future of Dybala, however, also depends on the offers that Juve will receive in the summer.
The Old Lady did a huge financial effort to sign Cristiano Ronaldo last summer and they will need at least one big sale in the upcoming transfer window. Dybala is one of the candidates to leave.
Manchester United and Bayern Munich have already approached the Argentinean star while Atletico Madrid are considering his signing to replace Antoine Griezmann. The Germans, however, are also thinking of hiring Allegri and Dybala is of course not open to rejoining his ex-manager. Whilst Juve are open to selling la Joya for a fee above € 100 million, no clubs have yet made an official offer for the Argentinean star. Manchester United remain one of the most interested clubs in signing the former Palermo star whose future in Turin remains uncertain despite Allegri's imminent exit.
@lorebetto
Lorenzo Bettoni
