Thomas Zilliacus non smette di parlare di Inter. Lo ha fatto anche oggi, sempre tramite i social: al centro il futuro del club nerazzurro e la finale di Champions League col Manchester City prevista per serata di sabato sera a Istanbul.

"XXI Century Football Capital (società da lui fondata e gestita, ndr) si concentra sugli investimenti nel calcio - il post su Twitter dell'imprenditore (qui il suo profilo) -. Sappiamo come far rendere i club e come far felici i tifosi. Ci concentriamo sui grandi club con una vasta base di fan. Siamo orientati al profitto poiché solo i club redditizi hanno successo nel lungo periodo. XXI Century Football Capital ritiene che il prezzo del Manchester United abbia raggiunto livelli per i quali gli investimenti non hanno più senso. Abbiamo quindi rivolto la nostra attenzione verso altri club".
"Ultimamente il mio nome è stato legato all'Inter. È un grande club con una storia fantastica. Il proprietario ha tuttavia dichiarato che il club non è in vendita. È qualcosa che va rispettata e ora sosteniamo l'Inter nella finale di domani. Prevedo una vittoria di misura per i nerazzurri" ha concluso Zilliacus. Proprio oggi Zhang ha chiarito la sua filosofia alla guida del club nerazzurro: "Finchè ci sarò io, ci sarà un’Inter stabile e competitiva. Il prestito con Oaktree? Troveremo un modo per rinegoziarlo".