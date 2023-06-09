Ancora Zilliacus: 'Accostato all'Inter, ma per Zhang il club non è in vendita. Col City vittoria di misura'
"XXI Century Football Capital (società da lui fondata e gestita, ndr) si concentra sugli investimenti nel calcio - il post su Twitter dell'imprenditore (qui il suo profilo) -. Sappiamo come far rendere i club e come far felici i tifosi. Ci concentriamo sui grandi club con una vasta base di fan. Siamo orientati al profitto poiché solo i club redditizi hanno successo nel lungo periodo. XXI Century Football Capital ritiene che il prezzo del Manchester United abbia raggiunto livelli per i quali gli investimenti non hanno più senso. Abbiamo quindi rivolto la nostra attenzione verso altri club".
Lately my name has been linked to Inter Milan. It is a great club with a fantastic history. The owner has however said the club is not for sale. Let's all respect that and support #Inter in tomorrow's final. I predict a narrow win for #nerazzurri. #SerieA #bellaitalia #Champions— Thomas Zilliacus (@TZilliacus) June 9, 2023