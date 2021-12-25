Aston Villa, UFFICIALE: Gerrard è positivo al covid, salta due partite
Lo ha annunciato, tramite un tweet, l'Aston Villa: Steven Gerrard è risultato positivo al covid-19 e salterà le prossime due partite di campionato contro Chelsea e Leeds.
Aston Villa can confirm Head Coach Steven Gerrard will be unable to attend our next two Premier League matches with Chelsea and Leeds United as he will be isolating after testing positive for COVID-19.— Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) December 25, 2021
