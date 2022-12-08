Camerun, Onana cita Orwell: 'Il tempo metterà tutto al suo posto'
2André Onana, portiere dell'Inter, ha parlato su Twitter relativamente a quanto accaduto con il Camerun: "In un mondo in cui mentire è la cosa più comune, dire la verità ti rende un rivoluzionario. Ma alla fine, il tempo metterà tutto al suo posto", ha scritto l'estremo difensore nerazzurro citando Orwell.
In a world where lying is the most common thing, telling the truth makes you a revolutionary. But in the end, time will put everything in its place.— Andre Onana (@AndreyOnana) December 8, 2022
Bravo Dopana..... ognuno tira quello mette sul tavolo....
