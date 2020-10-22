Celtic-Milan 1-3, il tabellino
Commenta per primoIl tabellino
Celtic-Milan (primo tempo 0-2)
Marcatori: 14' pt Krunic (Mil), 42' pt Brahim (Mil), 31' st Elyounoussi (Cel), 47' st Hauge (Mil)
Assist: 14' pt Castillejo (Mil), 42' pt Hernandez (Mil), 31' st Christie (Cel), 47' st Saelemaekers (Mil)
Celtic (3-5-1-1): Barkas; Welsh (Dal 1' st Elyounoussi), Duffy, Ajer; Frimpong, Ntcham, Brown (Dal 19' st Rogic), McGregor, Laxalt (Dal 32' st Taylor); Ajeti (Dal 32st' Klimala); Griffiths (Dal 1' st Christie). A disposizione: Bain, C.Hazard, Taylor, Klimala, Soro, Turnbull, Christie, Rogic, Elyounoussi, Henderson, Dembelè. Allenatore: Neil Lennon.
MILAN (4-2-3-1): G. Donnarumma; Dalot, Kjaer, Romagnoli, Theo Hernández; Tonali, Kessié (dal 23' st Bennacer); Castillejo (dal 34' st Saelemaekers), Brahim Díaz, Krunic (dal 34' st Hauge); Ibrahimovic (dal 23' st Leao). A disposizione: Tatarusanu, A. Donnarumma, Calabria, Bennacer, Conti, Hauge, Kalulu, Maldini, Saelemaekers, Colombo, Leao. Allenatore: Stefano Pioli.
Ammoniti: 21' st Laxalt (Cel), 37' st Tonali (Mil), 39' st Donnarumma (Mil), 41' st Christie (Cel), 43' st Saelemakers (Mil)
Commenta per primo