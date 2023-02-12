Commenta per primo
Neanche il tempo di archiviare il pasticciaccio della squadra arbitrale in Juve-Salernitana di qualche mese fa che in Inghilterra succede qualcosa di analogo all'Arsenal: nella gara di ieri contro il Brentford, in occasione del gol di Toney che è valso l'1-1 finale il Var Lee Mason ha clamorosamente tralasciato di tracciare le linee del fuorigioco. Ebbene, Norgaard, autore dell'assist, era in posizione irregolare. 

POLEMICA - L'Arsenal adesso ha sei punti di vantaggio sul Manchester City secondo, ma ne ha evidentemente persi due a causa di questa svista: i vertici arbitrali inglesi sono sotto accusa. 

 