Clamoroso, Norgaard come Candreva: il Var si dimentica le linee e l'Arsenal viene fermato, è polemica!
POLEMICA - L'Arsenal adesso ha sei punti di vantaggio sul Manchester City secondo, ma ne ha evidentemente persi due a causa di questa svista: i vertici arbitrali inglesi sono sotto accusa.
Lee Mason FORGOT to draw the offside lines on Ivan Toney's equaliser.— SPORTbible (@sportbible) February 12, 2023
Christian Norgaard was offside in the build-up. Had the lines been drawn, the goal would have been disallowed.
Arsenal would be 8 points clear... pic.twitter.com/V5TYUzhpNO