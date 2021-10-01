Convocati Belgio: un solo italiano, è il milanista Saelemaekers
Il Belgio ha comunicato la lista dei convocati per la Nations League:
Portieri: Koen Casteels (Wolfsburg), Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid), Simon Mignolet (Club Brugge), Matz Sels (Strasburgo)
Difensori: Toby Alderweireld (Al-Duhail), Dedryck Boyata (Hertha Berlin), Timothy Castagne (Leicester), Jason Denayer (Lyon), Thomas Meunier (Dortmund), Jan Vertonghen (Benfica)
Centrocampisti: Kevin De Bruyne (Man. City), Leander Dendoncker (Wolves), Thorgan Hazard (Dortmund), Alexis Saelemaekers (AC Milan), Youri Tielemans (Leicester), Hans Vanaken (Club Brugge), Axel Witsel (Dortmund)
Attaccanti: Michy Batshuayi (Beşiktaş), Yannick Carrasco (Atlético Madrid), Charles De Ketelaere (Club Brugge), Eden Hazard (Real Madrid), Romelu Lukaku (Chelsea), Dodi Lukebakio (Wolfsburg), Leandro Trossard (Brighton)
LUGAGUUUU
