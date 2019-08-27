Coppa di Lega inglese: goleada Aston Villa, vincono Watford e West Ham
h. 20.45
Bristol Rovers-Brighton 1-2
55' Connolly (Bri), 64' Nichols (Rov), 90+2' Murray (Bri).
Burton-Morecambe 4-0
34' Boyce (B), 45+2' Boyce (B), 51' Edwards (B), 74' Boyce (B).
Cardiff-Luton 0-3
43' autogol Hoilett (L), 63' Sheehan (L), 70' Jervis (L).
Crawley-Norwich 1-0
18' Lubala (C).
Crewe-Aston Villa 1-6
4' Konsa (A), 24' Hourihane (A), 45+3' Hourihane (A), 69' Davis (A), 76' Guilbert (A), 84' Wintle (C), 87' Elmohamady (A).
Crystal Palace-Colchester 0-1 d.c.r.
Fulham-Southampton 0-1
57' Obafemi (S).
Grimsby-Macclesfield 0-0 abbandonata
Leeds-Stoke 2-3 d.c.r.
39' Batth (S), 44' Vokes (S), 67' Nketiah (L), 81' Costa (L).
Newport-West Ham 0-2
43' Wilshere (W), 65' Fornals (W).
Nottingham Forest-Derby 3-0
25' Adomah (N), 35' Lolley (N), 80' Carvalho (N).
Oxford United-Millwall 3-2 d.c.r.
29' Bodvarsson (M), 52' Bodvardsson (M), 87' Sykes (O), 90+4' rigore Henry (O).
Plymouth-Reading 2-4
23' Taylor (P), 35' Barrett (R), 55' Baxter (P), 72' Barrett (R), 87' rigore Meite (R), 90+1' Meite (R).
Preston-Hull City 3-2 d.c.r.
20' Huntington (P), 26' Harrop (P), 35' rigore Magennis (H), 90+5' Bowen (H).
Rochdale-Carlisle 2-1
11' Morley (R), 31' Done (R), 71' rigore Bridge (C).
Sheffield United-Blackburn 2-1
31' Stearman (S), 45+3' Norwood (S), 72' Gallagher (B).
Southend-Milton Keynes 1-4
35' Healey (M), 41' Brittain (M), 54' Goodship (S), 82' Boateng (M), 90+3' Nombe (M).
Watford-Coventry 3-0
37' Sarr (W), 56' Janmaat (W), 69' Penaranda (W).