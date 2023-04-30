Cremonese-Hellas Verona 1-1 (primo tempo 1-0)



Marcatori: 8’ p.t. Okereke (C), 30’ s.t. Verdi (V)



Assist: 30' s.t. Magnani (V)



Cremonese (4-3-1-2): Carnesecchi; Aiwu, Vasquez, Lochoshvili (34’ s.t. Buonaiuto), Valeri; Pickel (9’ s.t. Quagliata), Meité, Castagnetti; Galdames (24’ s.t. Ferrari); Okereke (24’ s.t. Felix), Ciofani (24’ s.t. Dessers). All. Ballardini.



Hellas Verona (3-4-2-1): Montipò; Magnani (39’ s.t. Ceccherini), Hien, Dawodowicz; Depaoli (41’ p.t. Terracciano), Tameze (14’ s.t. Veloso), Abildgaard, Lazovic (39’ s.t. Gaich); Verdi, Kallon (14. s.t. Braaf); Djuric. All. Zaffaroni.



Arbitro: Daniele Doveri di Roma 1



Ammoniti: -



Espulsi: 17’ s.t. Quagliata (C)