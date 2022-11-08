Cremonese - Milan 0 - 0: ( primo tempo 0 - 0 )



CREMONESE (3-5-2): Carnesecchi; Aiwu, Bianchetti, Vasquez; Ghiglione (17’s.t.Sernicola), Castagnetti(25’s.t.Pickel), Meite, Escalante, Valeri ( 43’s’t’Quagliata) ; Afena Gyan (17’ s.t. Bonaiuto) , Ciofani (17’s.t. Okereke). All: Alvini



MILAN (4-2-3-1): Tatarusanu; Thiaw (15’s.t. Leao), Tomori, Kjaer, Ballo Touré; Bennacer, Tonali( 37’s.t.Krunic ); Messias, Brahim Díaz ( 29’s.t.De Ketelaere), Rebic (37’s.t.Lazetic) Origi (15’s.t. Kalulu). All: Pioli



arbitro: Rapuano di Teramo



Ammoniti: 1’ s.t. Ghiglione ( C ) 22’s.t. Vasquez ( C ) 33’s.t. Leao (M) 40’s.t.Valeri ( C ) 41’s.t. Lazetic (M) 41’s.t. Meitè ( C ) 48’s.t. De Ketelaere (M)



Espulsi: