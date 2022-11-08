Commenta per primo
Cremonese - Milan  0 - 0:  ( primo tempo 0 - 0 )

CREMONESE (3-5-2): Carnesecchi; Aiwu, Bianchetti, Vasquez; Ghiglione (17’s.t.Sernicola), Castagnetti(25’s.t.Pickel), Meite, Escalante, Valeri ( 43’s’t’Quagliata) ; Afena Gyan (17’ s.t. Bonaiuto) , Ciofani (17’s.t. Okereke). All: Alvini
 
MILAN (4-2-3-1): Tatarusanu; Thiaw (15’s.t. Leao), Tomori, Kjaer, Ballo Touré; Bennacer, Tonali( 37’s.t.Krunic ); Messias, Brahim Díaz ( 29’s.t.De Ketelaere), Rebic (37’s.t.Lazetic) Origi (15’s.t. Kalulu). All: Pioli

arbitro: Rapuano di Teramo

Ammoniti:  1’ s.t. Ghiglione ( C )  22’s.t. Vasquez ( C ) 33’s.t. Leao (M)  40’s.t.Valeri ( C ) 41’s.t. Lazetic (M) 41’s.t. Meitè ( C )  48’s.t. De Ketelaere (M)

Espulsi: