Cuore Marsiglia, Joey Barton in curva contro il Tottenham FOTO
Commenta per primoChi gioca nel Marsiglia non lo dimentica. Ecco perché l'ex centrocampista inglese Joey Barton (all'OM nella stagione 2012/13) era presente nel settore ospiti per la partita di Champions League in casa del Tottenham, tra gli ultras marsigliesi.
Joey Barton spotted in the Marseille away end— BBC Sport (@BBCSport) September 7, 2022
Updates on the @BBCSport app#BBCFootball #UCL #TOTMAR pic.twitter.com/0qya6yPurn
