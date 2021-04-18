2
La notizia della creazione di una Superlega che comprenderà alcuni dei club più importanti e più ricchi del panorama calcistico italiano, spagnolo e inglese, ha smosso tanti appassionati anche illustri che si sono dilungati in critiche anche accese contro un modello di business che guarda principalmente agli incassi e che lede tanti principi cardine dello sport.


ECCO ALCUNI DEI COMMENTI PIU' IMPORTANTI

Il presidente Macron: "Mette a repentaglio principi cardine dello Sport. La Francia sosterrà la Uefa" - IL COMUNICATO

Il governo inglese: "Distruggerebbe l'equilibrio dei campionati creando uno shop privato" - IL COMUNICATO

Gary Neville: "È disgustoso. Proprietari impostori hanno tradito i tifosi. Retrocedeteli!" - TUTTE LE DICHIARAZIONE E UN APPELLO DAL CUORE

Enrico Letta: "Idea sbagliata e intempestiva. Il calcio è nelle belle storie come quella dell'Atalanta" -

The idea of a ⚽️ #SuperLeague for the richest clubs? Nonsense. In Europe a NBA format cannot work. Best part of sport is in giving opportunities rather than shutting them down. Otherwise we wouldn’t have beautiful stories like Atalanta, Leicester, Ajax...and more to come.

— Enrico Letta (@EnricoLetta) April 18, 2021 " target="_blank">IL POST

Alex Ferguson: "Un salto indietro di 70 anni. Ai tifosi non piace" - QUI LE SUE PAROLE

Il presidente della Liga, Tebas: "Clandestini ubriacati di egoismo. Avranno la nostra risposta" - IL POST DURISSIMO

 