La notizia della creazione di unache comprenderà alcuni dei club più importanti e più ricchi del panorama calcistico italiano, spagnolo e inglese, ha smosso tanti appassionati anche illustri che si sono dilungati in critiche anche accese contro un modello di business che guarda principalmente agli incassi e che lede tanti principi cardine dello sport.: "Mette a repentaglio principi cardine dello Sport. La Francia sosterrà la Uefa" -: "Distruggerebbe l'equilibrio dei campionati creando uno shop privato" -: "È disgustoso. Proprietari impostori hanno tradito i tifosi. Retrocedeteli!" -"Idea sbagliata e intempestiva. Il calcio è nelle belle storie come quella dell'Atalanta" -

The idea of a ⚽️ #SuperLeague for the richest clubs? Nonsense. In Europe a NBA format cannot work. Best part of sport is in giving opportunities rather than shutting them down. Otherwise we wouldn’t have beautiful stories like Atalanta, Leicester, Ajax...and more to come.

: "Un salto indietro di 70 anni. Ai tifosi non piace" -: "Clandestini ubriacati di egoismo. Avranno la nostra risposta" -