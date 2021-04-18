Dal presidente francese Macron al governo Uk fino a Letta, Neville e Tebas: critiche pesanti sulla SuperLega
ECCO ALCUNI DEI COMMENTI PIU' IMPORTANTI
Il presidente Macron: "Mette a repentaglio principi cardine dello Sport. La Francia sosterrà la Uefa" - IL COMUNICATO
Il governo inglese: "Distruggerebbe l'equilibrio dei campionati creando uno shop privato" - IL COMUNICATO
Gary Neville: "È disgustoso. Proprietari impostori hanno tradito i tifosi. Retrocedeteli!" - TUTTE LE DICHIARAZIONE E UN APPELLO DAL CUORE
Enrico Letta: "Idea sbagliata e intempestiva. Il calcio è nelle belle storie come quella dell'Atalanta" -
The idea of a ⚽️ #SuperLeague for the richest clubs? Nonsense. In Europe a NBA format cannot work. Best part of sport is in giving opportunities rather than shutting them down. Otherwise we wouldn’t have beautiful stories like Atalanta, Leicester, Ajax...and more to come.— Enrico Letta (@EnricoLetta) April 18, 2021 " target="_blank">IL POST
Alex Ferguson: "Un salto indietro di 70 anni. Ai tifosi non piace" - QUI LE SUE PAROLE
Il presidente della Liga, Tebas: "Clandestini ubriacati di egoismo. Avranno la nostra risposta" - IL POST DURISSIMO