EA Sports FC: Cristiano Ronaldo è il 12° TOTY. Svelate le menzioni speciali
L'asso portoghese dell'Al-Nassr è stato scelto dagli utenti del celebre videogioco per andare a completare la squadra dell'anno, battendo la concorrenza del terzino del Liverpool e del centrocampista del Real Madrid.
The World's Best XIs get their final members.— EA SPORTS FC (@EASPORTSFC) January 26, 2024
As chosen by you, your Team of the Year 12th Players, live now in Ultimate Team.#FC24 #TOTY pic.twitter.com/ahPOiFfYSM
Si completa anche la squadra dell'anno femminile: Alexandra Popp del Wolfsburg entra nel TOTY, battute Estefania Banini (Atletico Madrid) e Olga Carmona (Real Madrid).
Svelate anche le menzioni d'onore, tra cui non figura nessun giocatore dell'Inter: ci sono Kane, Vinicius, Salah, Valverde e Kim.
The world's best-in-waiting.#TOTY Honourable Mentions join the full Team of the Year, all available now in #FC24 Ultimate Team. pic.twitter.com/efvZvvU6Cf— EA SPORTS FC (@EASPORTSFC) January 26, 2024