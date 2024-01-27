Calciomercato.com

EA Sports FC: Cristiano Ronaldo è il 12° TOTY. Svelate le menzioni speciali

Né Trent Alexander-Arnold, né Federico Valverde. E' Cristiano Ronaldo il 12° TOTY (Team of the Year) su EA SPORTS FC.

L'asso portoghese dell'Al-Nassr è stato scelto dagli utenti del celebre videogioco per andare a completare la squadra dell'anno, battendo la concorrenza del terzino del Liverpool e del centrocampista del Real Madrid.
 

Si completa anche la squadra dell'anno femminile: Alexandra Popp del Wolfsburg entra nel TOTY, battute Estefania Banini (Atletico Madrid) e Olga Carmona (Real Madrid).

Svelate anche le menzioni d'onore, tra cui non figura nessun giocatore dell'Inter: ci sono Kane, Vinicius, Salah, Valverde e Kim.
 
 

