Dopo la vittoria del Manchester United sull’Everton di ieri, oggi è stato il turno di Tottenham, Liverpool e Newcastle, fra le altre. Il Tottenham ha battuto di misura il Portsmouth grazie al solito Kane, mentre il Newcastle è caduto clamorosamente sotto i colpi dello Sheffield Wednesday, club di League One, terza divisone inglese. Il Liverpool è stato fermato dal Wolverhampton e dovrà giocare il replay. Nella vittoria contro l’Hull City, anche Layvin Kurzawa ha trovato il suo primo gol con la maglia del Fulham, dopo essere arrivato in estate in prestito dal PSG. Di seguito tutti i risultati delle partite del terzo turno di FA Cup che si sono giocate oggi.



Ore 13.30 – Crystal Palace-Southampton 1-2: Edouard (C), Ward-Prowse (S), Armstrong (S)

Ore 13.30 – Forest Green Rovers-Birmingham City: rinviata

Ore 13.30 – Gillingham-Leicester City 0-1: Ihaenacho

Ore 13.30 – Preston North End-Huddersfield Town 3-1: Kamberi (H), Lees (autogol, H), Diaby (P), Browne (P)

Ore 13.30 – Reading Watford 2-0: Abrefa, Long

Ore 13.30 – Tottenham-Portsmouth 1-0: Kane

Ore 16 – Bournemouth-Burnley: 2-4: 2 Benson (Bu), Christie (Bo), 2 Zaroury (Bu), Solanke (Bo)

Ore 16 – Blackbourn-Nottingham Forest 4-1: Ekpiteta (B), Poveda (B), Hamilton (B), Jerry Yates (B), Ryan Yates (N)

Ore 16 – Boreham Wood-Accrington Stanley 1-1: Astley (A), Ndlovu (B)

Ore 16 – Chesterfield-West Bromwich Albion 3-3: 2 Asante (W), Williams (C), Grant (W) 2 Dobra (C)

Ore 16 – Fleetwood Town-Queens Park Rangers 2-1: Field (Q), Nsiala (F), Omochere (F)

Ore 16 - Hull City-Fulham 0-2: Kurzawa, James

Ore 16 – Ipswich Town-Rotherdham United 4-1: Humphreys (I), Washington (R), Chaplin (I), Ladapo (I), Burns (I)

Ore 16 - Middlesbrough-Brighton 1-5: Gross (B), Akpom (M), Lallana (B), 2 Mac Allister (B)

Ore 16 – Millwall-Sheffield Utd 0-2: Jebbison, Bogle

Ore 16 – Shrewsbury Town-Sunderland 1-2: Pennington (Sh), Stewart (Su), O’Nien (Su)

Ore 18.30 – Brentford-West Ham Utd 0-1: Benrahma

Ore 18.30 – Coventry City-Wrexham AFC 3-4: Dalby (W), Lee (W), Sheaf (C), O’Connor (W), Mullin (W), Gyokeres (C), Palmer (C)

Ore 18.30 – Grimsby Town-Burton Albion 1-0: Richardson

Ore 18.30 – Luton Town-Wigan Athletic 1-1: Naylor (W), Cornick (L)

Ore 19 – Sheffield Wednesday-Newcastle United 2-1: 2 Windass (S), Guimaraes (N)

Ore 21 – Liverpool-Wolverhampton 2-2: Guedes (W), Nunez (L), Salah (L), Hwang (W)

