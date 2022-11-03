Commenta per primo
Feyenoord – Lazio 1-0 (primo tempo 0-0)

Marcatori: 18' s.t. Gimenez (F)

Assist: -

FEYENOORD (4-3-3): Bilow; Lopez (dal 1' s.t. Hartman), Hancko, Trauner, Geertruida; Kocku, Dilrosun, Timber (dal 45's.t. + 2 Wiefer); Paixao (dal 27's.t. Walemark), Danilo (dal 17' s.t. Gimenez), Szymanski. All. Slot

LAZIO (4-3-3):  Provedel; Hysaj, Patric, Casale, Lazzari (dal 1's.t. Marusic); Basic (dal 19' s.t. Vecino), Marcos Antonio (dal 19' s.t. Cataldi), Milinkovic; Zaccagni (dal 17' s.t. Pedro 6), Felipe Anderson, Cancellieri. All. Sarri

Arbitro: Ifran Peljto (BIH)

Ammoniti: 31' p.t. Lazzari (L), 6' s.t. Zaccagni (L), 30' s.t Pedro (L), 33' s.t. Cancellieri (L),  43' s.t. Patric (L), 43' s.t. Marusic (L), 43' s.t. Provedel (L), 43' s.t. Gimenez (F) 45' s.t. + 3 Romero (L), 45' s.t. +4 Romero (L)

Espulsi: 45's.t. + 4 Romero (L)