Feyenoord – Lazio 1-0: il tabellino
Feyenoord – Lazio 1-0 (primo tempo 0-0)
Marcatori: 18' s.t. Gimenez (F)
Assist: -
FEYENOORD (4-3-3): Bilow; Lopez (dal 1' s.t. Hartman), Hancko, Trauner, Geertruida; Kocku, Dilrosun, Timber (dal 45's.t. + 2 Wiefer); Paixao (dal 27's.t. Walemark), Danilo (dal 17' s.t. Gimenez), Szymanski. All. Slot
LAZIO (4-3-3): Provedel; Hysaj, Patric, Casale, Lazzari (dal 1's.t. Marusic); Basic (dal 19' s.t. Vecino), Marcos Antonio (dal 19' s.t. Cataldi), Milinkovic; Zaccagni (dal 17' s.t. Pedro 6), Felipe Anderson, Cancellieri. All. Sarri
Arbitro: Ifran Peljto (BIH)
Ammoniti: 31' p.t. Lazzari (L), 6' s.t. Zaccagni (L), 30' s.t Pedro (L), 33' s.t. Cancellieri (L), 43' s.t. Patric (L), 43' s.t. Marusic (L), 43' s.t. Provedel (L), 43' s.t. Gimenez (F) 45' s.t. + 3 Romero (L), 45' s.t. +4 Romero (L)
Espulsi: 45's.t. + 4 Romero (L)
