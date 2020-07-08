Commenta per primo
Quanta Serie A nella nuova Team of the week (TOTW) di Fifa 20 Ultimate Team! Sono ben cinque i rappresentanti del massimo campionato italiano nella squadra della settimana: guida Paulo Dybala con 91, seguono Alexis Sanchez (86), Mario Rui (82), Karol Linetty e Lukasz Skorupski (entrambi 81). E a far loro compagnia c'è anche un rappresentante della Serie B: Nwankwo Simy del Crotone!
 
 