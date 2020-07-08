Fifa 20: Dybala, Sanchez e Skorupski nella squadra della settimana
Commenta per primoQuanta Serie A nella nuova Team of the week (TOTW) di Fifa 20 Ultimate Team! Sono ben cinque i rappresentanti del massimo campionato italiano nella squadra della settimana: guida Paulo Dybala con 91, seguono Alexis Sanchez (86), Mario Rui (82), Karol Linetty e Lukasz Skorupski (entrambi 81). E a far loro compagnia c'è anche un rappresentante della Serie B: Nwankwo Simy del Crotone!
The top performances from the week that was #TOTW40, available from 6 p.m. UK #FUT20 pic.twitter.com/BRfhqVjoW1— EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) July 8, 2020
Commenta per primo