FIFA 23: è Juventus Dsyre il team del mese!
Commenta per primoLa Juventus, in collaborazione con Dsyre vola negli eSports e grazie alla conquista della eSerie A si aggiudica un altro premio: i bianconeri sono stati votati come il team del mese di aprile a livello globale nel circuito competitivo di FIFA 23.
... and the winner is.... Dsyre Juventus!— FIFAe (@FIFAe) May 3, 2023
Their fans show some strong support with over 40% of the votes!
They’re April’s ! pic.twitter.com/6UpPToWLUP
Commenta per primo