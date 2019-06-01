Robert Green eroe per caso. L'ex portiere del Chelsea, che ieri ha annunciato il ritiro dal calcio giocato, qualche sera fa ha festeggiato la vittoria in Europa League senza però mai giocare un minuto in tutta la stagione. Ha seguito la finale dalla tribuna, ma quando è arrivato il momento di alzare la coppa al cielo è corso a cambiarsi e si è presentato in campo insieme ai compagni con pantaloncini e scarpini: "Non dimenticherò mai lo sguardo sul volto di Willian. Mi guardò e disse: 'che ci fai qui!'. Quel trofeo è anche suo, Green eroe di Baku.