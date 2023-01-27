Il Chelsea non si ferma, accordo raggiunto per Malo Gusto: spesi oltre 500 milioni
Una campagna acquisti stratosferica del Chelsea in continuità con quanto già fatto in estate. Da quando è arrivato Todd Boehly, il nuovo proprietario, il club ha investito 533 milioni di sterline
Chelsea have reached an agreement to sign right-back Malo Gusto for $32M and he'll return to Lyon on loan for the rest of the season, per multiple reports— B/R Football (@brfootball) January 27, 2023
Chelsea have now spent $533M under Todd Boehly the last two transfer windows pic.twitter.com/hHzk7VkoTm