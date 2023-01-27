31
Avanti un altro, dopo Fofana, Mudryck, Badiashile, Andrey Santos, Madueke e Joao Felix, il Chelsea è pronto ad accogliere Malo Gusto sebbene stavolta il colpo sia impostato per la prossima stagione. Il club londinese ha infatti raggiunto, secondo molte fonti inglesi, l'accordo con il Lione; 32 milioni di euro l'offerta del Chelsea per il terzino destro. Malo Gusto rimarrà in Francia fino al termine della stagione ma il suo acquisto va ad incrementare ancora le spese folli dei Blues, che hanno sfruttato i contratti a lunga gittata per eludere i paletti del fair play finanziario (il limite sarebbe 5 anni, ma se una federazione non lo impone si può andare oltre. In Inghilterrà non c'è nessuna indicazione ufficiale in tal senso. La FIFA è al lavoro per colmare questa lacuna normativa).

Una campagna acquisti stratosferica del Chelsea in continuità con quanto già fatto in estate. Da quando è arrivato Todd Boehly, il nuovo proprietario, il club ha investito 533 milioni di sterline 