Inghilterra, i convocati per la sfida all'Italia: la decisione su Abraham e Tomori
Commenta per primoSono 25 i giocatori che l'Inghilterra potrà utilizzare nelle doppie sfide con Italia e Ucraina valide per la qualificazione ai prossimi Europei. Il ct Southgate lascia fuori Alexander Arnold e Sterling, oltre ai due 'italiani' Tomori e Abraham.
PORTIERI: Pickford (Everton), Pope (Newcastle), Ramsdale (Arsenal)
DIFENSORI: Chilwell (Chelsea), Dier (Tottenham), Guehi (Crystal Palace), James (Chelsea), Maguire (Manchester United), Shaw (Manchester United), Stones (Manchester City), Trippier (Newcastle), Walker (Manchester City)
CENTROCAMPISTI: Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Gallagher (Chelsea), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Maddison (Leicester), Mount (Chelsea), Phillips (Manchester City), Rice (West Ham)
ATTACCANTI: Foden (Manchester City), Grealish (Manchester City), Kane (Tottenham), Rashford (Manchester United), Saka (Arsenal), Toney (Brentford)
Commenta per primo