1
La Premier League ha annunciato che i 20 club hanno votato all'unanimità per eleggere Alison Brittain nuova presidente dall'inizio del 2023 al posto di Peter McCormick, che dallo scorso gennaio aveva assunto l'incarico ad interim dopo le dimissioni di Gary Hoffman per la reazione ostile dei club all'acquisto del Newcastle da parte del fondo d'investimento saudita Pif. 

57 anni, manager con esperienze nel settore bancario, Alison Brittain è la prima donna a ricoprire questo ruolo nella storia del calcio inglese. Dove c'è già una donna alla guida della Federcalcio, la Football Association: Debbie Hewitt, nominata nel giugno del 2021. 
 