Inghilterra, UFFICIALE: Alison Brittain prima donna presidente della Premier League
57 anni, manager con esperienze nel settore bancario, Alison Brittain è la prima donna a ricoprire questo ruolo nella storia del calcio inglese. Dove c'è già una donna alla guida della Federcalcio, la Football Association: Debbie Hewitt, nominata nel giugno del 2021.
The Premier League is pleased to confirm Alison Brittain as its new Chair after clubs today voted unanimously in favour of her appointment. She will take over from Interim Chair Peter McCormick in early 2023.— Premier League (@premierleague) July 26, 2022
