Italia, Schweinsteiger chiede scusa: 'Non ho portato bene. Ora il Portogallo stia attento'
Commenta per primoBastian Schweinsteiger, ex giocatore tedesco, ha chiesto scusa alla Nazionale Italiana tramite un tweet in cui afferma: "Ok, sembra che non abbia portato troppa fortuna ieri sera, scusa Italia. La Macedonia del Nord ha battuto anche la Germania l'anno scorso, il Portogallo è avvisato".
Okay, seems like I didn't bring too much luck yesterday, sorry Italy— Bastian Schweinsteiger (@BSchweinsteiger) March 25, 2022
North Macedonia has also beat Germany last year... a tough team. Portugal should be warned. https://t.co/6zeH0oqduC
