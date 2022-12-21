Juve, ecco il team eSports con Dsyre: tre top player per puntare alla eSerie A
Juventus Dsyre!— JuventusFC (@juventusfc) December 20, 2022
Abbiamo annunciato il nostro team eSports nell' evento conclusivo dell’eSerieA TIM | Roadshow all’Allianz Stadium
We can finally announce the partnership with @juventusfc for all FIFA competitions for the sporting year 2022/2023.— DSYRE (@DsyreEsports) December 20, 2022
We are proud to represent these colours and this historical club #JuventusDSYRE #Elevate pic.twitter.com/ETtz6UK8HP