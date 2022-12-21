Commenta per primo
La Juventus torna su FIFA 23 dopo la parentesi su eFootball e si prepara a partecipare alla eSerie A sul celebre titolo di EA SPORTS. E lo fa in grande. Nella giornata di ieri, in un evento all'Allianz Stadium al quale hanno partecipato anche Mati Soulé e Nicolò Fagioli, ha annunciato la nascita del team eSports, grazie lla collaborazione con Dsyre che metterà a disposizione dei bianconeri tre figure di primo piano nel panorama italiano e internazionale: i due player saranno Danilo 'Danipitbull' Pinto, Campione d'Italia nel 2021 con il Benevento e giocatore della eNazionale con cui ha raggionto la top 4 Europa in FIFA 21, e Fabio Denuzzo, tra i più quotati ed esperti gamer azzurri. A coordinarli come coach e team manager Daniele 'Dagnolf' Tealdi, che oltre ai titoli da gamer in bacheca ha guidato da coach il Torino alla vittoria dell'ultima eSerie A.
 
 
 