Juve, il ko fa parlare anche in NBA. Vucevic: 'Da tifoso è davvero dura da guardare...'
1Il ko della Juventus ad Haifa fa rumore anche in NBA. Nikola Vucevic, centro dei Chicago Bulls e tifoso bianconero, twitta dopo la sconfitta in Champions League: "Da tifoso della Juventus, è davvero dura da guardare. Non solo il risultato ma anche il modo in cui giochiamo".
As a Juve fan, this is very hard to watch. Not just the results but the way we’re playing too— Nikola Vucevic (@NikolaVucevic) October 11, 2022
