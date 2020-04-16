Juve, Rugani riabbraccia la fidanzata Michela Persico dopo il virus e dedica un commovente post al figlio FOTO
Ti racconteremo di questi 35 giorni distanti l'uno dall'altro. Ti racconteremo che era la scelta più giusta, ma anche di quanto sia stato difficile. Ma ti racconteremo soprattutto della bellezza di ritrovarci in quest'abbraccio, tutti e tre. Finalmente negativo, finalmente tutti insieme . We’ll tell you about the time we had to spend far from each other. We’ll tell you that it was the right choice, but it was difficult too. And above all we’ll tell you how magic it was to hug again, the three of us. Together at last #grazieatutti #family #RestateACasa