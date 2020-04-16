Commenta per primo
Il difensore della Juve Daniele Rugani e la compagna Michela Persico si sono ritrovati dopo la positività al coronavirus e i 35 giorni di isolamento. Su Instagram l'ex Empoli ha voluto scrivere un toccante messaggio al figlio che nascerà: "Ti racconteremo di questi 35 giorni distanti l'uno dall'altro e di quanto sia stato difficile"
 