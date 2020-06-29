Esplosiva, ve la ricordate? E come dimenticarla… Nel 2019 divenne famosa perche interruppe la finale difra Liverpool e Tottenham. Biondissima, americana di Los Angeles, 23 anni, Kinsey è una delle modelle più cliccate sul web, con un seguito di 3,6 milioni di followers su Instagram. Sul suo profilo IG, in mezzo a una serie di foto da urlo, che la ritraggono da sola o in compagnia di bellissime amiche,Ce la faranno a bere dal bicchiere utilizzando i piedi al posto delle mani per portarsi l’acqua alla bocca?