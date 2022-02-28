Leeds, Phillips saluta Bielsa con un tweet
"Grazie Marcelo per tutto quello che hai fatto per me. Hai visto in me ciò che non vedevo nemmeno io stesso. Mi hai aiutato a crescere come giocatore ma soprattutto come persona. Ti auguro tutto il meglio per il tuo prossimo capitolo. Grazie Marcelo Vamos Leeds Carajo".
Thank you Marcelo for everything you have done for me.— Kalvin Phillips (@Kalvinphillips) February 27, 2022
You saw in me what I didn’t even see in myself. You helped me grow as a player but most importantly as a person.
Wishing you all the best in your next chapter.
Gracias Marcelo
Vamos Leeds Carajo!!
pic.twitter.com/efuWFv053T