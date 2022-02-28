Commenta per primo
Dopo l'esonero dell'allenatore del Leeds, Marcelo Bielsa, il centrocampista Kalvin Phillips lo ha salutato e ringraziato attraverso un tweet: 
"Grazie Marcelo per tutto quello che hai fatto per me. Hai visto in me ciò che non vedevo nemmeno io stesso. Mi hai aiutato a crescere come giocatore ma soprattutto come persona. Ti auguro tutto il meglio per il tuo prossimo capitolo. Grazie Marcelo Vamos Leeds Carajo". 

 