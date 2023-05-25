2
Mouctar Diakhaby, difensore del Valencia, ha rifiutato di schierarsi insieme agli altri 21 giocatori in campo dietro allo striscione con su scritto "Razzisti, fuori dal calcio!" in sostegno al brasiliano del Real Madrid Vinicius Junior, oggetto di ululati nelle scorse settimane. Il gesto, che a prima vista appare stranissimo visto che anche Diakhaby è di colore, ha una motivazione ben precisa. 
LUI SI' E IO NO - Il francese naturalizzato guineano, infatti, è stato protagonista suo malgrado di un episodio simile nel 2021, ma visto che nessuno, allora, prese alcun tipo di provvedimento, ha deciso di non partecipare all'iniziativa odierna in segno di protesta. 