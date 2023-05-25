Maiorca-Valencia, Diakhaby si rifiuta di partecipare all'iniziativa a sostegno di Vinicius! FOTO
Valencia's Mouctar Diakhaby refused to stand behind LaLiga's new anti-racism banner that reads "Racists, get out of football", before their match this evening.— ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) May 25, 2023
Diakhaby suffered alleged racist abuse in a match against Cádiz back in 2021, but no action was taken. pic.twitter.com/VGT7GXXwvZ
LUI SI' E IO NO - Il francese naturalizzato guineano, infatti, è stato protagonista suo malgrado di un episodio simile nel 2021, ma visto che nessuno, allora, prese alcun tipo di provvedimento, ha deciso di non partecipare all'iniziativa odierna in segno di protesta.