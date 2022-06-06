Sarà un derby di Manchester, nel corso dell'estate, per provare ad acquistare Matheus Nunes. Secondo quanto appreso da Correio da Manha, i due club stanno facendo un testa a testa per riuscirsi ad assicurare il centrocampista classe 1998. Il Manchester United vede nel nazionale portoghese il profilo ideale da aggiungere al centrocampo. Il Manchester City, invece, lo vedrebbe bene come sostituto di Fernandinho.