È stato a lungo un obiettivo di mercato di diversi club italiani fra cui la Juventus, il Napoli e il Milan, ma alla fine a prevalere è stato il Manchester City che ha ufficializzato ora l'acquisto dal Valencia dell'esterno classe 2000 Ferran Torres il quale ha sottoscritto coi Citizens un contratto fino al 30 giugno 2025.

 