Manchester City, UFFICIALE: preso Ferran Torres
È stato a lungo un obiettivo di mercato di diversi club italiani fra cui la Juventus, il Napoli e il Milan, ma alla fine a prevalere è stato il Manchester City che ha ufficializzato ora l'acquisto dal Valencia dell'esterno classe 2000 Ferran Torres il quale ha sottoscritto coi Citizens un contratto fino al 30 giugno 2025.
Here we go! We’re delighted to announce the signing of @FerranTorres20 from Valencia on a five-year deal— Manchester City (@ManCity) August 4, 2020
#ManCity | https://t.co/axa0klD5re pic.twitter.com/hzCbdoRsxL
