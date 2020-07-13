Manchester United-Southampton, le formazioni ufficiali: Martial contro Ings
Commenta per primoMANCHESTER UNITED (4-2-3-1): De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw; Matic, Pogba; Greenwood, Bruno Fernandes, Rashford; Martial. A disp. Romero, Bailly, Williams, Andreas Pereira, Fred, James, Mata, McTominay, Ighalo. All. Solskjaer
SOUTHAMPTON (4-4-2): McCarthy; Walker-Peters, Stephens, Bednarek, Bertrand; Armstrong, Romeu, Ward-Prowse, Redmond; Adams, Ings. A disp. Gunn, Vestergaard, Long, Obafemi, Hojbjerg, Smallbone, Vokins, Danso, Ferry. All. Hasenhuttl.
Commenta per primo