MLS, UFFICIALE: de Jong firma per il Cincinnati
La MLS pesca ancora in Europa: Cincinnati ha annunciato di aver trovato l'accordo con l'Ajax per Siem de Jong, trequartista olandese 31enne. Il nuovo arrivato è il fratello maggiore di Luuk de Jong, attaccante del Siviglia.
Can’t wait to start this new adventure @fccincinnati @MLS Thank you @AFCAjax for all the great memories over the years, I will always be supporting you guys. pic.twitter.com/ffGa4OSojf— Siem de Jong (@siemdejong) February 21, 2020
