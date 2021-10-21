Napoli-Legia Varsavia 3-0: il tabellino
Napoli-Legia Varsavia 3-0
Marcatori: 30' s.t. Insigne (N), 35' s.t. Osimhen (N), 50' s.t. Politano (N).
Assist: 30' s.t. Politano (N), 35' s.t. Insigne (N).
Napoli (4-3-3): Meret; Di Lorenzo, Manolas (27' s.t. Petagna), Koulibaly, Juan Jesus; Anguissa (12' s.t. Fabián Ruiz), Demme, Elmas; Lozano (12' s.t. Osimhen), Mertens (27' s.t. Politano), Insigne (36' s.t. Rrahmani). All. Spalletti.
Legia Varsavia (3-5-2): Miszta; Jędrzejczyk, Wieteska, Nawrocki; Johansson, Martins (31' s.t. Kharatin), Luquinhas (26' s.t. Kastrati), Josué, Mladenovic; Rafael Lopes (14' s.t. Slisz), Muci (26' s.t. Emreli). All. Michniewicz
Arbitro: Del Cerro Grande (Spagna).
Ammoniti: 13' p.t. Juan Jesus (N), 44' p.t. Manolas (N), 28' s.t. Johansson (L).
Espulsi: -
