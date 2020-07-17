Niente Benevento, Schurrle si ritira: 'Sono pronto per nuove sfide' FOTO
Decisione confermata poi con un post Instagram: "Ora sono pronto per nuove sfide".
Hallo zusammen, Ich möchte euch mitteilen, dass ich meine aktive Karriere beende! Im Namen von mir und meiner Familie will ich danke sagen, an alle, die ein Teil dieser phenomenalen Jahre waren! Eure Unterstützung hat das alles möglich gemacht!! Ich freue mich auf neue Herausforderungen und kann es kaum erwarten dieses neue Kapitel zu beginnen Euer André Hi all, I want to let you know that I’m stepping away from playing professional football !! On behalf of myself and my family I want to thank everybody who was a part of these phenomenal years! The support and love you shared with me was unbelievable and more I could have ever asked for! Now I’m ready and open for all the beautiful possibilities that are coming towards me André