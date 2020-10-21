. Definitivamente ai margini dell', che lo ha escluso anche dalla lista per la Premier League, il tedesco si sfoga con una lunga lettera su Instagram, nella quale manifesta tutta la propria delusione e frustrazione: "Questo è un messaggio difficile da scrivere ai tifosi dell'Arsenal per cui ho giocato negli ultimi anni. Sono davvero profondamente deluso dal fatto di non essere stato iscritto alla stagione di Premier League per il momento. Dopo aver firmato il mio nuovo contratto nel 2018, ho promesso la mia lealtà e fedeltà al club che amo, l'Arsenal, e mi rattrista che questo non sia stato ricambiato. Come ho appena scoperto, la lealtà è difficile da ottenere oggigiorno. Ho sempre cercato di rimanere positivo di settimana in settimana che forse c'è una possibilità di tornare presto in squadra. Ecco perché finora sono rimasto in silenzio. Prima della pausa per il coronavirus ero davvero contento dello sviluppo sotto la guida del nostro nuovo allenatore Mikel Arteta - siamo stati in modo positivo e direi che le mie prestazioni sono state davvero di buon livello.Ma poi le cose sono cambiate, di nuovo, e non mi è stato più permesso di giocare a calcio per l'Arsenal. Cos'altro posso dire? Londra si sente ancora a casa, ho ancora tanti buoni amici in questa squadra e sento ancora un forte legame con i tifosi di questo club. Qualunque cosa accada, continuerò a lottare per la mia occasione e non lascerò che la mia ottava stagione all'Arsenal finisca così. Posso prometterti che questa difficile decisione non cambierà nulla nella mia mentalità: continuerò ad allenarmi nel miglior modo possibile e, ove possibile, a usare la mia voce contro la disumanità e per la giustizia".