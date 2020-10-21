Commenta per primo
Mesut Ozil rompe il silenzio. Definitivamente ai margini dell'Arsenal, che lo ha escluso anche dalla lista per la Premier League, il tedesco si sfoga con una lunga lettera su Instagram, nella quale manifesta tutta la propria delusione e frustrazione: "Questo è un messaggio difficile da scrivere ai tifosi dell'Arsenal per cui ho giocato negli ultimi anni. Sono davvero profondamente deluso dal fatto di non essere stato iscritto alla stagione di Premier League per il momento. Dopo aver firmato il mio nuovo contratto nel 2018, ho promesso la mia lealtà e fedeltà al club che amo, l'Arsenal, e mi rattrista che questo non sia stato ricambiato. Come ho appena scoperto, la lealtà è difficile da ottenere oggigiorno. Ho sempre cercato di rimanere positivo di settimana in settimana che forse c'è una possibilità di tornare presto in squadra. Ecco perché finora sono rimasto in silenzio. Prima della pausa per il coronavirus ero davvero contento dello sviluppo sotto la guida del nostro nuovo allenatore Mikel Arteta - siamo stati in modo positivo e direi che le mie prestazioni sono state davvero di buon livello.
Ma poi le cose sono cambiate, di nuovo, e non mi è stato più permesso di giocare a calcio per l'Arsenal. Cos'altro posso dire? Londra si sente ancora a casa, ho ancora tanti buoni amici in questa squadra e sento ancora un forte legame con i tifosi di questo club. Qualunque cosa accada, continuerò a lottare per la mia occasione e non lascerò che la mia ottava stagione all'Arsenal finisca così. Posso prometterti che questa difficile decisione non cambierà nulla nella mia mentalità: continuerò ad allenarmi nel miglior modo possibile e, ove possibile, a usare la mia voce contro la disumanità e per la giustizia".
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

This is a difficult message to write to the @Arsenal fans that I’ve played for over the past few years. I’m really deeply disappointed by the fact that I have not been registered for the @premierleague season for the time being. Upon signing my new contract in 2018, I pledged my loyalty and allegiance to the club that I love, Arsenal, and it saddens me that this has not been reciprocated. As I have just found out, loyalty is hard to come by nowadays. I've always tried to remain positive from week to week that there's maybe a chance to get back in the squad soon again. That's why I kept silent so far. Before the Coronavirus break I was really happy with the development under our new coach Mikel Arteta - we've been on a positive way and I would say my performances were on a really good level. But then things changed, again, and I was not longer allowed to play football for Arsenal. What else can I say? London still feels like home, I still have many good friends in this team, and I still feel a strong connection with the fans of this club. No matter what, I will keep fighting for my chance and not let my 8th season at Arsenal end like this. I can promise you that this hard decision won't change anything in my mindset - I will continue to train as best as I can and wherever possible use my voice against inhumanity and for justice. #M1Ö #YaGunnersYa

