Premier League, UFFICIALE il calendario 2021/2022: si parte il 14 agosto c'è Tottenham-City
Testa e gambe sono dedicate agli Europei, poi sarà tempo di vacanze. Non troppe, perché la nuova stagione è già dietro l'angolo. Lo sa bene la Premier League, che nella mattinata di oggi ha svelato il calendario ufficiale del 2021/2022: 380 partite per dare la caccia al City campione in carica. Si parte col botto, con il nuovo Tottenham che ospiterà proprio Guardiola e i Citizens. Alla seconda giornata, invece, spazio ad Arsenal-Chelsea, mentre alla terza i Blues saranno di scena ad Anfield contro il Liverpool. Di seguito il campionato completo:
Saturday 14 August
Brentford v Arsenal
Burnley v Brighton
Chelsea v Crystal Palace
Everton v Southampton
Leicester v Wolves
Man Utd v Leeds
Newcastle v West Ham
Norwich v Liverpool
Spurs v Man City
Watford v Aston Villa
Saturday 21 August
Arsenal v Chelsea
Aston Villa v Newcastle
Brighton v Watford
Crystal Palace v Brentford
Leeds v Everton
Liverpool v Burnley
Man City v Norwich
Southampton v Man Utd
West Ham v Leicester
Wolves v Spurs
Saturday 28 August
Aston Villa v Brentford
Brighton v Everton
Burnley v Leeds
Liverpool v Chelsea
Man City v Arsenal
Newcastle v Southampton
Norwich v Leicester
Spurs v Watford
West Ham v Crystal Palace
Wolves v Man Utd
Saturday 11 September
Arsenal v Norwich
Brentford v Brighton
Chelsea v Aston Villa
Crystal Palace v Spurs
Everton v Burnley
Leeds v Liverpool
Leicester v Man City
Man Utd v Newcastle
Southampton v West Ham
Watford v Wolves
Saturday 18 September
Aston Villa v Everton
Brighton v Leicester
Burnley v Arsenal
Liverpool v Crystal Palace
Man City v Southampton
Newcastle v Leeds
Norwich v Watford
Spurs v Chelsea
West Ham v Man Utd
Wolves v Brentford
Saturday 25 September
Arsenal v Spurs
Brentford v Liverpool
Chelsea v Man City
Crystal Palace v Brighton
Everton v Norwich
Leeds v West Ham
Leicester v Burnley
Man Utd v Aston Villa
Southampton v Wolves
Watford v Newcastle
Saturday 2 October
Brighton v Arsenal
Burnley v Norwich
Chelsea v Southampton
Crystal Palace v Leicester
Leeds v Watford
Liverpool v Man City
Man Utd v Everton
Spurs v Aston Villa
West Ham v Brentford
Wolves v Newcastle
Saturday 16 October
Arsenal v Crystal Palace
Aston Villa v Wolves
Brentford v Chelsea
Everton v West Ham
Leicester v Man Utd
Man City v Burnley
Newcastle v Spurs
Norwich v Brighton
Southampton v Leeds
Watford v Liverpool
Saturday 23 October
Arsenal v Aston Villa
Brentford v Leicester
Brighton v Man City
Chelsea v Norwich
Crystal Palace v Newcastle
Everton v Watford
Leeds v Wolves
Man Utd v Liverpool
Southampton v Burnley
West Ham v Spurs
Saturday 30 October
Aston Villa v West Ham
Burnley v Brentford
Leicester v Arsenal
Liverpool v Brighton
Man City v Crystal Palace
Newcastle v Chelsea
Norwich v Leeds
Spurs v Man Utd
Watford v Southampton
Wolves v Everton
Saturday 6 November
Arsenal v Watford
Brentford v Norwich
Brighton v Newcastle
Chelsea v Burnley
Crystal Palace v Wolves
Everton v Spurs
Leeds v Leicester
Man Utd v Man City
Southampton v Aston Villa
West Ham v Liverpool
Saturday 20 November
Aston Villa v Brighton
Burnley v Crystal Palace
Leicester v Chelsea
Liverpool v Arsenal
Man City v Everton
Newcastle v Brentford
Norwich v Southampton
Spurs v Leeds
Watford v Man Utd
Wolves v West Ham
Saturday 27 November
Arsenal v Newcastle
Brentford v Everton
Brighton v Leeds
Burnley v Spurs
Chelsea v Man Utd
Crystal Palace v Aston Villa
Leicester v Watford
Liverpool v Southampton
Man City v West Ham
Norwich v Wolves
Tuesday 30 November
19:45 Aston Villa v Man City
19:45 Everton v Liverpool
19:45 Leeds v Crystal Palace
19:45 Watford v Chelsea
19:45 West Ham v Brighton
19:45 Wolves v Burnley
20:00 Man Utd v Arsenal
Wednesday 1 December
19:45 Newcastle v Norwich
19:45 Southampton v Leicester
19:45 Spurs v Brentford
Saturday 4 December
Aston Villa v Leicester
Everton v Arsenal
Leeds v Brentford
Man Utd v Crystal Palace
Newcastle v Burnley
Southampton v Brighton
Spurs v Norwich
Watford v Man City
West Ham v Chelsea
Wolves v Liverpool
Saturday 11 December
Arsenal v Southampton
Brentford v Watford
Brighton v Spurs
Burnley v West Ham
Chelsea v Leeds
Crystal Palace v Everton
Leicester v Newcastle
Liverpool v Aston Villa
Man City v Wolves
Norwich v Man Utd
Tuesday 14 December
19:45 Arsenal v West Ham
19:45 Brentford v Man Utd
19:45 Brighton v Wolves
19:45 Burnley v Watford
19:45 Leicester v Spurs
19:45 Norwich v Aston Villa
20:00 Crystal Palace v Southampton
Wednesday 15 December
20:00 Chelsea v Everton
20:00 Liverpool v Newcastle
20:00 Man City v Leeds
Saturday 18 December
Aston Villa v Burnley
Everton v Leicester
Leeds v Arsenal
Man Utd v Brighton
Newcastle v Man City
Southampton v Brentford
Spurs v Liverpool
Watford v Crystal Palace
West Ham v Norwich
Wolves v Chelsea
Saturday 26 December
Aston Villa v Chelsea
Brighton v Brentford
Burnley v Everton
Liverpool v Leeds
Man City v Leicester
Newcastle v Man Utd
Norwich v Arsenal
Spurs v Crystal Palace
West Ham v Southampton
Wolves v Watford
Tuesday 28 December
Arsenal v Wolves
Brentford v Man City
Chelsea v Brighton
Crystal Palace v Norwich
Everton v Newcastle
Leeds v Aston Villa
Leicester v Liverpool
Man Utd v Burnley
Southampton v Spurs
Watford v West Ham
Saturday 1 January
Arsenal v Man City
Brentford v Aston Villa
Chelsea v Liverpool
Crystal Palace v West Ham
Everton v Brighton
Leeds v Burnley
Leicester v Norwich
Man Utd v Wolves
Southampton v Newcastle
Watford v Spurs
Saturday 15 January
Aston Villa v Man Utd
Brighton v Crystal Palace
Burnley v Leicester
Liverpool v Brentford
Man City v Chelsea
Newcastle v Watford
Norwich v Everton
Spurs v Arsenal
West Ham v Leeds
Wolves v Southampton
Saturday 22 January
Arsenal v Burnley
Brentford v Wolves
Chelsea v Spurs
Crystal Palace v Liverpool
Everton v Aston Villa
Leeds v Newcastle
Leicester v Brighton
Man Utd v West Ham
Southampton v Man City
Watford v Norwich
Tuesday 8 February
19:45 Aston Villa v Leeds
19:45 Brighton v Chelsea
19:45 Burnley v Man Utd
19:45 Norwich v Crystal Palace
19:45 West Ham v Watford
19:45 Wolves v Arsenal
Wednesday 9 February
19:45 Newcastle v Everton
19:45 Spurs v Southampton
20:00 Liverpool v Leicester
20:00 Man City v Brentford
Saturday 12 February
Brentford v Crystal Palace
Burnley v Liverpool
Chelsea v Arsenal
Everton v Leeds
Leicester v West Ham
Man Utd v Southampton
Newcastle v Aston Villa
Norwich v Man City
Spurs v Wolves
Watford v Brighton
Saturday 19 February
Arsenal v Brentford
Aston Villa v Watford
Brighton v Burnley
Crystal Palace v Chelsea
Leeds v Man Utd
Liverpool v Norwich
Man City v Spurs
Southampton v Everton
West Ham v Newcastle
Wolves v Leicester
Saturday 26 February
Arsenal v Liverpool
Brentford v Newcastle
Brighton v Aston Villa
Chelsea v Leicester
Crystal Palace v Burnley
Everton v Man City
Leeds v Spurs
Man Utd v Watford
Southampton v Norwich
West Ham v Wolves
Saturday 5 March
Aston Villa v Southampton
Burnley v Chelsea
Leicester v Leeds
Liverpool v West Ham
Man City v Man Utd
Newcastle v Brighton
Norwich v Brentford
Spurs v Everton
Watford v Arsenal
Wolves v Crystal Palace
Saturday 12 March
Arsenal v Leicester
Brentford v Burnley
Brighton v Liverpool
Chelsea v Newcastle
Crystal Palace v Man City
Everton v Wolves
Leeds v Norwich
Man Utd v Spurs
Southampton v Watford
West Ham v Aston Villa
Saturday 19 March
Aston Villa v Arsenal
Burnley v Southampton
Leicester v Brentford
Liverpool v Man Utd
Man City v Brighton
Newcastle v Crystal Palace
Norwich v Chelsea
Spurs v West Ham
Watford v Everton
Wolves v Leeds
Saturday 2 April
Brighton v Norwich
Burnley v Man City
Chelsea v Brentford
Crystal Palace v Arsenal
Leeds v Southampton
Liverpool v Watford
Man Utd v Leicester
Spurs v Newcastle
West Ham v Everton
Wolves v Aston Villa
Saturday 9 April
Arsenal v Brighton
Aston Villa v Spurs
Brentford v West Ham
Everton v Man Utd
Leicester v Crystal Palace
Man City v Liverpool
Newcastle v Wolves
Norwich v Burnley
Southampton v Chelsea
Watford v Leeds
Saturday 16 April
Aston Villa v Liverpool
Everton v Crystal Palace
Leeds v Chelsea
Man Utd v Norwich
Newcastle v Leicester
Southampton v Arsenal
Spurs v Brighton
Watford v Brentford
West Ham v Burnley
Wolves v Man City
Saturday 23 April
Arsenal v Man Utd
Brentford v Spurs
Brighton v Southampton
Burnley v Wolves
Chelsea v West Ham
Crystal Palace v Leeds
Leicester v Aston Villa
Liverpool v Everton
Man City v Watford
Norwich v Newcastle
Saturday 30 April
Aston Villa v Norwich
Everton v Chelsea
Leeds v Man City
Man Utd v Brentford
Newcastle v Liverpool
Southampton v Crystal Palace
Spurs v Leicester
Watford v Burnley
West Ham v Arsenal
Wolves v Brighton
Saturday 7 May
Arsenal v Leeds
Brentford v Southampton
Brighton v Man Utd
Burnley v Aston Villa
Chelsea v Wolves
Crystal Palace v Watford
Leicester v Everton
Liverpool v Spurs
Man City v Newcastle
Norwich v West Ham
Sunday 15 May
Aston Villa v Crystal Palace
Everton v Brentford
Leeds v Brighton
Man Utd v Chelsea
Newcastle v Arsenal
Southampton v Liverpool
Spurs v Burnley
Watford v Leicester
West Ham v Man City
Wolves v Norwich
Sunday 22 May
16:00 Arsenal v Everton
16:00 Brentford v Leeds
16:00 Brighton v West Ham
16:00 Burnley v Newcastle
16:00 Chelsea v Watford
16:00 Crystal Palace v Man Utd
16:00 Leicester v Southampton
16:00 Liverpool v Wolves
16:00 Man City v Aston Villa
16:00 Norwich v Spurs
