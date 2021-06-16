Testa e gambe sono dedicate agli Europei, poi sarà tempo di vacanze. Non troppe, perché la nuova stagione è già dietro l'angolo. Lo sa bene la Premier League, che nella mattinata di oggi ha svelato il calendario ufficiale del 2021/2022: 380 partite per dare la caccia al City campione in carica. Si parte col botto, con il nuovo Tottenham che ospiterà proprio Guardiola e i Citizens. Alla seconda giornata, invece, spazio ad Arsenal-Chelsea, mentre alla terza i Blues saranno di scena ad Anfield contro il Liverpool. Di seguito il campionato completo:

Saturday 14 AugustBrentford v ArsenalBurnley v BrightonChelsea v Crystal PalaceEverton v SouthamptonLeicester v WolvesMan Utd v LeedsNewcastle v West HamNorwich v LiverpoolSpurs v Man CityWatford v Aston VillaSaturday 21 AugustArsenal v ChelseaAston Villa v NewcastleBrighton v WatfordCrystal Palace v BrentfordLeeds v EvertonLiverpool v BurnleyMan City v NorwichSouthampton v Man UtdWest Ham v LeicesterWolves v SpursSaturday 28 AugustAston Villa v BrentfordBrighton v EvertonBurnley v LeedsLiverpool v ChelseaMan City v ArsenalNewcastle v SouthamptonNorwich v LeicesterSpurs v WatfordWest Ham v Crystal PalaceWolves v Man UtdSaturday 11 SeptemberArsenal v NorwichBrentford v BrightonChelsea v Aston VillaCrystal Palace v SpursEverton v BurnleyLeeds v LiverpoolLeicester v Man CityMan Utd v NewcastleSouthampton v West HamWatford v WolvesSaturday 18 SeptemberAston Villa v EvertonBrighton v LeicesterBurnley v ArsenalLiverpool v Crystal PalaceMan City v SouthamptonNewcastle v LeedsNorwich v WatfordSpurs v ChelseaWest Ham v Man UtdWolves v BrentfordSaturday 25 SeptemberArsenal v SpursBrentford v LiverpoolChelsea v Man CityCrystal Palace v BrightonEverton v NorwichLeeds v West HamLeicester v BurnleyMan Utd v Aston VillaSouthampton v WolvesWatford v NewcastleSaturday 2 OctoberBrighton v ArsenalBurnley v NorwichChelsea v SouthamptonCrystal Palace v LeicesterLeeds v WatfordLiverpool v Man CityMan Utd v EvertonSpurs v Aston VillaWest Ham v BrentfordWolves v NewcastleSaturday 16 OctoberArsenal v Crystal PalaceAston Villa v WolvesBrentford v ChelseaEverton v West HamLeicester v Man UtdMan City v BurnleyNewcastle v SpursNorwich v BrightonSouthampton v LeedsWatford v LiverpoolSaturday 23 OctoberArsenal v Aston VillaBrentford v LeicesterBrighton v Man CityChelsea v NorwichCrystal Palace v NewcastleEverton v WatfordLeeds v WolvesMan Utd v LiverpoolSouthampton v BurnleyWest Ham v SpursSaturday 30 OctoberAston Villa v West HamBurnley v BrentfordLeicester v ArsenalLiverpool v BrightonMan City v Crystal PalaceNewcastle v ChelseaNorwich v LeedsSpurs v Man UtdWatford v SouthamptonWolves v EvertonSaturday 6 NovemberArsenal v WatfordBrentford v NorwichBrighton v NewcastleChelsea v BurnleyCrystal Palace v WolvesEverton v SpursLeeds v LeicesterMan Utd v Man CitySouthampton v Aston VillaWest Ham v LiverpoolSaturday 20 NovemberAston Villa v BrightonBurnley v Crystal PalaceLeicester v ChelseaLiverpool v ArsenalMan City v EvertonNewcastle v BrentfordNorwich v SouthamptonSpurs v LeedsWatford v Man UtdWolves v West HamSaturday 27 NovemberArsenal v NewcastleBrentford v EvertonBrighton v LeedsBurnley v SpursChelsea v Man UtdCrystal Palace v Aston VillaLeicester v WatfordLiverpool v SouthamptonMan City v West HamNorwich v WolvesTuesday 30 November19:45 Aston Villa v Man City19:45 Everton v Liverpool19:45 Leeds v Crystal Palace19:45 Watford v Chelsea19:45 West Ham v Brighton19:45 Wolves v Burnley20:00 Man Utd v ArsenalWednesday 1 December19:45 Newcastle v Norwich19:45 Southampton v Leicester19:45 Spurs v BrentfordSaturday 4 DecemberAston Villa v LeicesterEverton v ArsenalLeeds v BrentfordMan Utd v Crystal PalaceNewcastle v BurnleySouthampton v BrightonSpurs v NorwichWatford v Man CityWest Ham v ChelseaWolves v LiverpoolSaturday 11 DecemberArsenal v SouthamptonBrentford v WatfordBrighton v SpursBurnley v West HamChelsea v LeedsCrystal Palace v EvertonLeicester v NewcastleLiverpool v Aston VillaMan City v WolvesNorwich v Man UtdTuesday 14 December19:45 Arsenal v West Ham19:45 Brentford v Man Utd19:45 Brighton v Wolves19:45 Burnley v Watford19:45 Leicester v Spurs19:45 Norwich v Aston Villa20:00 Crystal Palace v SouthamptonWednesday 15 December20:00 Chelsea v Everton20:00 Liverpool v Newcastle20:00 Man City v LeedsSaturday 18 DecemberAston Villa v BurnleyEverton v LeicesterLeeds v ArsenalMan Utd v BrightonNewcastle v Man CitySouthampton v BrentfordSpurs v LiverpoolWatford v Crystal PalaceWest Ham v NorwichWolves v ChelseaSaturday 26 DecemberAston Villa v ChelseaBrighton v BrentfordBurnley v EvertonLiverpool v LeedsMan City v LeicesterNewcastle v Man UtdNorwich v ArsenalSpurs v Crystal PalaceWest Ham v SouthamptonWolves v WatfordTuesday 28 DecemberArsenal v WolvesBrentford v Man CityChelsea v BrightonCrystal Palace v NorwichEverton v NewcastleLeeds v Aston VillaLeicester v LiverpoolMan Utd v BurnleySouthampton v SpursWatford v West HamSaturday 1 JanuaryArsenal v Man CityBrentford v Aston VillaChelsea v LiverpoolCrystal Palace v West HamEverton v BrightonLeeds v BurnleyLeicester v NorwichMan Utd v WolvesSouthampton v NewcastleWatford v SpursSaturday 15 JanuaryAston Villa v Man UtdBrighton v Crystal PalaceBurnley v LeicesterLiverpool v BrentfordMan City v ChelseaNewcastle v WatfordNorwich v EvertonSpurs v ArsenalWest Ham v LeedsWolves v SouthamptonSaturday 22 JanuaryArsenal v BurnleyBrentford v WolvesChelsea v SpursCrystal Palace v LiverpoolEverton v Aston VillaLeeds v NewcastleLeicester v BrightonMan Utd v West HamSouthampton v Man CityWatford v NorwichTuesday 8 February19:45 Aston Villa v Leeds19:45 Brighton v Chelsea19:45 Burnley v Man Utd19:45 Norwich v Crystal Palace19:45 West Ham v Watford19:45 Wolves v ArsenalWednesday 9 February19:45 Newcastle v Everton19:45 Spurs v Southampton20:00 Liverpool v Leicester20:00 Man City v BrentfordSaturday 12 FebruaryBrentford v Crystal PalaceBurnley v LiverpoolChelsea v ArsenalEverton v LeedsLeicester v West HamMan Utd v SouthamptonNewcastle v Aston VillaNorwich v Man CitySpurs v WolvesWatford v BrightonSaturday 19 FebruaryArsenal v BrentfordAston Villa v WatfordBrighton v BurnleyCrystal Palace v ChelseaLeeds v Man UtdLiverpool v NorwichMan City v SpursSouthampton v EvertonWest Ham v NewcastleWolves v LeicesterSaturday 26 FebruaryArsenal v LiverpoolBrentford v NewcastleBrighton v Aston VillaChelsea v LeicesterCrystal Palace v BurnleyEverton v Man CityLeeds v SpursMan Utd v WatfordSouthampton v NorwichWest Ham v WolvesSaturday 5 MarchAston Villa v SouthamptonBurnley v ChelseaLeicester v LeedsLiverpool v West HamMan City v Man UtdNewcastle v BrightonNorwich v BrentfordSpurs v EvertonWatford v ArsenalWolves v Crystal PalaceSaturday 12 MarchArsenal v LeicesterBrentford v BurnleyBrighton v LiverpoolChelsea v NewcastleCrystal Palace v Man CityEverton v WolvesLeeds v NorwichMan Utd v SpursSouthampton v WatfordWest Ham v Aston VillaSaturday 19 MarchAston Villa v ArsenalBurnley v SouthamptonLeicester v BrentfordLiverpool v Man UtdMan City v BrightonNewcastle v Crystal PalaceNorwich v ChelseaSpurs v West HamWatford v EvertonWolves v LeedsSaturday 2 AprilBrighton v NorwichBurnley v Man CityChelsea v BrentfordCrystal Palace v ArsenalLeeds v SouthamptonLiverpool v WatfordMan Utd v LeicesterSpurs v NewcastleWest Ham v EvertonWolves v Aston VillaSaturday 9 AprilArsenal v BrightonAston Villa v SpursBrentford v West HamEverton v Man UtdLeicester v Crystal PalaceMan City v LiverpoolNewcastle v WolvesNorwich v BurnleySouthampton v ChelseaWatford v LeedsSaturday 16 AprilAston Villa v LiverpoolEverton v Crystal PalaceLeeds v ChelseaMan Utd v NorwichNewcastle v LeicesterSouthampton v ArsenalSpurs v BrightonWatford v BrentfordWest Ham v BurnleyWolves v Man CitySaturday 23 AprilArsenal v Man UtdBrentford v SpursBrighton v SouthamptonBurnley v WolvesChelsea v West HamCrystal Palace v LeedsLeicester v Aston VillaLiverpool v EvertonMan City v WatfordNorwich v NewcastleSaturday 30 AprilAston Villa v NorwichEverton v ChelseaLeeds v Man CityMan Utd v BrentfordNewcastle v LiverpoolSouthampton v Crystal PalaceSpurs v LeicesterWatford v BurnleyWest Ham v ArsenalWolves v BrightonSaturday 7 MayArsenal v LeedsBrentford v SouthamptonBrighton v Man UtdBurnley v Aston VillaChelsea v WolvesCrystal Palace v WatfordLeicester v EvertonLiverpool v SpursMan City v NewcastleNorwich v West HamSunday 15 MayAston Villa v Crystal PalaceEverton v BrentfordLeeds v BrightonMan Utd v ChelseaNewcastle v ArsenalSouthampton v LiverpoolSpurs v BurnleyWatford v LeicesterWest Ham v Man CityWolves v NorwichSunday 22 May16:00 Arsenal v Everton16:00 Brentford v Leeds16:00 Brighton v West Ham16:00 Burnley v Newcastle16:00 Chelsea v Watford16:00 Crystal Palace v Man Utd16:00 Leicester v Southampton16:00 Liverpool v Wolves16:00 Man City v Aston Villa16:00 Norwich v Spurs