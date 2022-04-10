Commenta per primo
Roma-Salernitana 2-1 (primo tempo 0-1)

Marcatori: 22' Radovanovic, 81' Carles Perez, 85' Smalling

Assist: 85' Abraham

Ammoniti: 13' Bohinen (S), 21' Kumbulla (R), 30' Djuric (S), 41' Gyomber (S), 54' Cristante (R), 67' Ribery (S), 75' Kastanos (S), 80' Mkhitaryan (R), 80' Zortea (S), 89' Radovanovic (S), 89' Abraham (R)

ROMA: Rui Patricio; Kumbulla (46' Zaniolo), Smalling, Ibañez; Karsdorp, Cristante (75' Veretout), Sergio Oliveira (67' Perez), El Shaarawy (67' Zalewski); Mkhitaryan; Felix (67' Shomurodov), Abraham. All.: Mourinho.

SALERNITANA: Sepe; Gyomber, Radovanovic, Ranieri (59' Dragusin); Mazzocchi, Ederson, Coulibaly L., Bohinen (65' Kastanos), Obi (65' Zortea); Djuric, Ribery (75' Verdi). All.: Nicola.

Arbitro: Volpi