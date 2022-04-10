Roma-Salernitana 2-1: il tabellino
Marcatori: 22' Radovanovic, 81' Carles Perez, 85' Smalling
Assist: 85' Abraham
Ammoniti: 13' Bohinen (S), 21' Kumbulla (R), 30' Djuric (S), 41' Gyomber (S), 54' Cristante (R), 67' Ribery (S), 75' Kastanos (S), 80' Mkhitaryan (R), 80' Zortea (S), 89' Radovanovic (S), 89' Abraham (R)
ROMA: Rui Patricio; Kumbulla (46' Zaniolo), Smalling, Ibañez; Karsdorp, Cristante (75' Veretout), Sergio Oliveira (67' Perez), El Shaarawy (67' Zalewski); Mkhitaryan; Felix (67' Shomurodov), Abraham. All.: Mourinho.
SALERNITANA: Sepe; Gyomber, Radovanovic, Ranieri (59' Dragusin); Mazzocchi, Ederson, Coulibaly L., Bohinen (65' Kastanos), Obi (65' Zortea); Djuric, Ribery (75' Verdi). All.: Nicola.
Arbitro: Volpi
