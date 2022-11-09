Sassuolo-Roma 1-1: il tabellino
Marcatori: 34’ s.t. Abraham (R), 40’ s.t. Pinamonti (S)
Assist: 34’ s.t. Mancini (R), 40’ s.t. Laurientè (S)
Sassuolo (4-3-3): Consigli; Toljan, Ayhan, Ferrari, Kyriakopoulos (42’ s.t. Rogerio); Frattesi, Lopez (29’ s.t. Obiang), Harroui (19’ s.t. Thorstvedt); D’Andrea (19’ s.t. Traorè), Pinamonti, Laurientè (42’ s.t. Berardi). All. Dionisi
Roma (3-4-2-1): Rui Patricio; Mancini, Smalling, Ibanez; Celik (19’ s.t. Karsdorp), Matic, Cristante, Zalewski (19’ s.t. El Shaarawy); Volpato (28’ s.t. Bove), Zaniolo (32’ s.t. Belotti); Shomurodov (19’ s.t. Abraham). All. Mourinho
Arbitro: Sig. Ayroldi di Molfetta
Ammoniti: 25’ p.t. Zaniolo (R), 38’ p.t. Laurientè (S), 8’ s.t. Ayhan (S), 16’ s.t. Lopez (S), 22’ s.t. Kyriakopoulos (S), 27 s.t. Cristante (S), 40’ s.t. Pinamonti (S), 45’ + 3’ s.t. Mancini (R)
