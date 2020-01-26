Sedicesimi FA Cup: poker City, il Man United ne fa 6! LIVE: Shrewsbury-Liverpool 0-1
Sedicesimi di finale di FA Cup, in campo tre big del calcio inglese: il Manchester City di Guardiola si sbarazza con un poker del Fulham, fa meglio lo United di Solskjaer che rifila sei reti al Tranmere. Poi tocca al Liverpool, impegnato sul campo del Shrewsbury.
h. 14 Manchester City-Fulham 4-0
8' rigore Gundogan (M), 19' B. Silva (M), 74' Gabriel Jesus (M), 76' Gabriel Jesus (M).
h. 16 Tranmere-Manchester United 0-6
10' Maguire (M), 13' Dalot (M), 16' Lingard (M), 41' Jones (M), 45' Martial (M), 56' rigore Greenwood (M).
h. 18 Shrewsbury-Liverpool 0-1 LIVE
15' Jones (L).
