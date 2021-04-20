Serie B, il nuovo calendario dal 1° maggio
Commenta per primoSerie B, di seguito il nuovo PROGRAMMA GARE 16a, 17a, 18a e 19a giornata di ritorno.
16a GIORNATA DI RITORNO - Sabato 1 maggio 2021
ore 14.00 ASCOLI – EMPOLI
ore 14.00 BRESCIA – SPAL
ore 14.00 COSENZA – PESCARA
ore 14.00 CREMONESE – REGGINA
ore 14.00 FROSINONE – PISA
ore 14.00 LECCE – CITTADELLA
ore 14.00 REGGIANA – PORDENONE
ore 14.00 SALERNITANA – MONZA
ore 14.00 VENEZIA – CHIEVOVERONA
ore 14.00 V. ENTELLA – L.R. VICENZA
17a GIORNATA DI RITORNO - Martedì 4 maggio 2021
ore 14.00 CHIEVOVERONA – CREMONESE
ore 14.00 CITTADELLA – V. ENTELLA
ore 14.00 EMPOLI – COSENZA
ore 14.00 L.R. VICENZA – BRESCIA
ore 14.00 MONZA – LECCE
ore 14.00 PESCARA – REGGIANA
ore 14.00 PISA – VENEZIA
ore 14.00 PORDENONE – SALERNITANA
ore 14.00 REGGINA – ASCOLI
ore 14.00 SPAL – FROSINONE
18a GIORNATA DI RITORNO - Venerdì 7 maggio 2021
ore 14.00 ASCOLI - CITTADELLA
ore 14.00 BRESCIA - PISA
ore 14.00 COSENZA – MONZA
ore 14.00 CREMONESE - PESCARA
ore 14.00 FROSINONE – L.R. VICENZA
ore 14.00 LECCE - REGGINA
ore 14.00 REGGIANA - SPAL
ore 14.00 SALERNITANA - EMPOLI
ore 14.00 VENEZIA - PORDENONE
ore 14.00 V. ENTELLA – CHIEVOVERONA
19a GIORNATA DI RITORNO - Lunedì 10 maggio 2021
ore 14.00 CHIEVOVERONA – ASCOLI
ore 14.00 CITTADELLA – VENEZIA
ore 14.00 EMPOLI – LECCE
ore 14.00 L.R. VICENZA - REGGIANA
ore 14.00 MONZA – BRESCIA
ore 14.00 PESCARA - SALERNITANA
ore 14.00 PISA – V. ENTELLA
ore 14.00 PORDENONE – COSENZA
ore 14.00 REGGINA - FROSINONE
ore 14.00 SPAL - CREMONESE
