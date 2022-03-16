2
Tom Brady fa retromarcia. Dopo aver annunciato il proprio ritiro, il 44enne campione di football americano ha annunciato: "Negli ultimi due mesi ho realizzato che il mio posto è ancora in campo e non in tribuna. Quel momento arriverà, ma non ora. Torno a Tampa Bay per la mia 23esima stagione nella NFL". 

Chissà cosa ne penserà la moglie del quarterback, la top model brasiliana Gisele Bundchen. 
Ammira le sue foto nella GALLERY. 
La coppia, sposata il 26 febbraio 2009, ha due figli: Benjamin Rein (12 anni) e Vivian Lake (9 anni). 
 