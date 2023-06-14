UFFICIALE: il Sunderland annuncia Bellingham! Ma è il fratello
Commenta per primoBellingham al Sunderland, è ufficiale! Solo che si tratta di Jobe, il fratello minore di Jude che è appena stato ufficializzato dal Real Madrid. Doppio trasferimento nello stesso giorno, quindi, per i due fratelli Bellingham.
Sunderland have signed Jobe Bellingham from Birmingham. Reported £3m fee.— Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) June 14, 2023
(Source: @SunderlandAFC) pic.twitter.com/5OyRR9EveD
