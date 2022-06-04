UFFICIALE: Rangers, Balogun e Firth non rinnovano e lasciano il club
Commenta per primoLeon Balogun e Andy Firth non fanno più parte della rosa dei Rangers Glasgow, finalisti dell'ultima Europa League: lo ha comunicato la stessa società scozzese attraverso i propri canali.
Rangers can today confirm that @LeonBalogun and @andyfirth1996 will depart the club following the expiration of their contracts.— Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) June 3, 2022
Everyone at Ibrox wishes Leon & Andy well for the next move in their career.
