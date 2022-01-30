Commenta per primo
Lo Zenit ha il suo nuovo bomber: dall'Internacional arriva Yuri Alberto, l'attaccante brasiliano seguito anche da Fiorentina e Milan firma un contratto di cinque anni. Contestualmente, il club russo annuncia che Sardar Azmoun si trasferisce subito al Bayer Leverkusen, anticipando così di sei mesi il naturale passaggio in Germania.
 
 