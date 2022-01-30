Yuri Alberto is here! Zenit and Internacional have reached an agreement for the forward to move to St. Petersburg on a five-year deal. https://t.co/dNQpvaIePX pic.twitter.com/RCDy2kuaVe

Sardar Azmoun leaves Zenit.



The Iranian forward will join @bayer04_en this transfer window. Everyone at the club wishes to thank Sardar for his incredible contribution and the success he helped bring to Zenit in his time here. https://t.co/ZcJgVPwLXv pic.twitter.com/PFn6U7irxv