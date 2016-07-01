Juventus News Live: Higuain to be axed for Fiorentina clash; Meet the Bianconeri's newest fan
20 September at 13:40
12.30: MEET JUVE'S NEWEST FAN: Juventus have a new fan in the shape of former NBA star Gary Payton. The ex playmaker of the Seattle SuperSonics, Milwakee Bucks, Los Angeles Lakers, Boston Celtics e Miami Heat and twice Olympic gold medalist posted a photograph of himself holding a new Bianconeri jersey.
We've a new Bianconeri fan, people!— JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) September 20, 2017
"The Glove" @GaryPayton_20 pic.twitter.com/U6nShRQonM
11.50: HIGUIAN TO BE DROPPED FOR FIORENTINA GAME? Reports from Italy all point to the fact that Juve boss Massimo Allegri will leave striker Gonzalo Higuain on the bench for this evening's clash against Fiorentina. Big Croatian frontman Mario Mandzukic could play up front with Paulo Dybala with Brazilian Douglas Costa playing just behind them.
11.20: JUVENTUS V FIORENTINA PREVIEW: The Bianconeri are back in Serie A action tonight as they host Fiorentina at the Allianz Stadium. Check out the match preview here
10.55: MAROTTA PULLS OUT OF THE PURSUIT FOR MILINKOVIC-SAVIC: Juventus CEO Beppe Marotta has ended the club's interest in Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic. Here's why:
10.15: SCOUTING REPORT - JUVE HAVE MELEGONI UNDER THE RADAR: Juventus look to be stepping up their pursuit of highly-rated Atalanta midfielder Filippo Melegoni. The 18-year-old has impressed in the opening weeks of the current campaign and the Bianconeri want to see off Inter Milan in a race for his signature.Full story here:
Go to comments