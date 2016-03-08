LIVE - AC Milan and Genoa reach agreement for Piatek: the details
18 January at 23:10Today could be the decisive day for the transfer of Krzysztof Piątek to AC Milan. Sources have told Calciomercato.com that representatives of the Rossblù have left Genoa at around 1.30 (CET+1) to meet AC Milan at Casa Milan.
The Rossoneri have yet to make their first formal offer: Genoa expect a € 45 million bid (€ 40 million plus € 5 million in add-ons).
Piatek joined his Genoa team-mates for this morning’s training while Leonardo and Maldini arrived at Casa Milan very early in the morning. Elliott must give its green light to the operation.
Meantime Gonzalo Higuain is close to completing his move to Chelsea (LIVE UPDATES).
Today could be a decisive day for Piatek to AC Milan.
23:10 - Sky Sports adds more details about the negotiations between Genoa and Milan. According to them, not only Leonardo but also Ivan Gazidis was present during the meeting with Genoa and gave his approval for the deal.
23:10 - As reported by Gianluca Di Marzio for Sky Sports, AC Milan and Genoa have reached an agreement for the transfer of Krzystof Piatek on a permanent basis for a fee of 35 million euros plus bonuses. Alen Halilovic will probably be included in the deal, while the inclusion of Andrea Bertolacci is more difficult.
20:40 - Sky Sports adds more details about the deal that will bring Piatek to AC Milan. According to Gianluca Di Marzio, Alen Halilovic will also be included in the deal, along with the already mentioned Andrea Bertolacci. Genoa will now have to find a contractual agreement with both players. The next meeting between the parties will take place on Monday after the match between the two teams, rather than Tuesday.
20:25 - According to Gazzetta dello Sport's Carlo Laudisa, the deal between Genoa and Milan is almost done and Andrea Bertolacci will move back to the Stadio Luigi Ferraris as a part of the transfer.
20:20 - The meeting between AC Milan and Genoa for the transfer of Piatek is over. The Polish striker is close to moving to the Rossoneri and the parties will meet once again on Tuesday to try and close the deal, according to Sky Sports.
19:00 - After meeting Genoa's sporting director and the agent of Piatek, Leonardo is now joined by the Rossoblu president Enrico Preziosi who has arrived at the meeting to conclude the agreement that will bring Piatek to the San Siro.
14.30 - Details of the meeting between AC Milan and Genoa - EXCLUSIVE
